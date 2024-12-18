Falkirk area primary school praised for 'innovative teaching' and looking out for pupils' wellbeing

Wallacestone Primary School and Nursery Class in Brightons has been recognised for its “strong leadership”, “innovative teaching practices” and “commitment to pupil wellbeing” following a recent inspection by Education Scotland.

The inspection, carried out back in October highlighted several key strengths, including the work of Headteacher Jonathan Crawford, in fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

Mr Crawford was praised for his ability to work effectively with senior leaders, staff, and parents to drive progress and support pupils' development. This collaborative approach has created a strong sense of community within the school.

The inspection team also highlighted the school’s focus on pupil wellbeing as a significant strength.

Wallacestone Primary School's pupils and staff celebrate their great inspection report (Picture: Submitted)

Pupils at Wallacestone are encouraged to talk about their emotions and understand the rights of others, which inspectors noted contributes to a positive and inclusive atmosphere.

Staff were recognised for their ability to collaborate closely with parents and external partners to meet the needs of all children, particularly those requiring additional support.

Another area singled out for praise was the school’s use of digital technology to support learning.

Inspectors observed innovative applications of technology across the school, which help engage pupils in their learning and support those who need additional assistance.

Mr Crawford said: “The findings reflect the hard work and dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils, and the invaluable support of our families and wider community.

“At Wallacestone, we are committed to creating an inclusive, nurturing, and inspiring environment where every child feels valued and can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

“The recognition of our focus on wellbeing and innovation in learning is particularly encouraging, as these are areas we prioritise to ensure all children can reach their full potential."

The school received positive evaluations across several key areas. For the primary stages, inspectors rated the school as “Very Good” for Leadership of Change and Ensuring Wellbeing, Equality, and Inclusion.

The school was also rated “Good” for Learning, Teaching, and Assessment, as well as Raising Attainment and Achievement.

Inspectors also identified areas for development to support ongoing progress. These include improving the consistency of learning and teaching quality and refining assessment approaches to better track pupils’ attainment and progress. The school has already started addressing these areas as part of its improvement planning.