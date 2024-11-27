Falkirk area primary school praised for 'innovation' and its 'inclusive ethos'

Pupils and staff have been praised by Education Scotland following an inspection of Moray Primary School in Grangemouth.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school was commended for its commitment to providing a high-quality learning experience, as the inspection report highlighted the school's inclusive ethos, innovative teaching practices, and strong relationships with pupils and their families, which collectively create a positive educational environment.

The Moray Place School earned “good” status in learning, teaching, and assessment, as well as taising attainment and achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the “key strengths” identified by the recent inspection include staff building strong, trusting relationships with pupils and their families – connections whic foster a highly supportive and motivating environment where pupils are engaged and proud of their school.

Pupils celebrate Moray Primary School's positive inspection report (Picture: Submitted)

The school also gained top marks for its digital innovation, with teachers using digital technology in the classroom to make lessons more engaging, which also helps pupils develop important digital skills, preparing them well for the future.

The school also boasts a wide variety of extracurricular clubs, groups, and leadership opportunities, allowing pupils to develop skills in teamwork, citizenship, creativity, and sports, helping them build confidence and a strong sense of community.

It was not all glowing praise, however, with Education Scotland tasking the school to make a number of improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These included encouraging staff to “further refine” how they plan and assess learning to ensure interventions are effective and have a measurable impact on pupils’ attainment as well as identifying and planning learning experiences for children who need additional challenges.

Head teacher Angela Stewart said: “We are proud of the recognition our school has received for its inclusive environment, innovative use of technology, and enriching extracurricular activities.

"These achievements are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and pupils and the wider school community.”

Councillor Iain Sinclair, council spokesperson for education, added: “The positive findings from Education Scotland’s inspection reflect the dedication and talent of the staff and leadership team at Moray Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is clear that the school is a place where pupils are supported and inspired to achieve their best and we are committed to continuing to work with the school to build on these strengths and address the areas for improvement."