Falkirk area primary school aims to coin in cash for good cause
The youngsters at a local primary school will be organising an event designed to help a charity which supports people affected by cancer.
By James Trimble
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 9:56 am
Laurieston Primary School, in School Road, will be holding a MacMillan fundraiser – set up by the school’s P7 class – on Friday, September 30 between 9.30am and 11am.
An event spokesperson said: “There will be stalls, tombola stands and cakes. Our posters have been distributed locally.”
Macmillan Cancer Support provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer.