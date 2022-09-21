News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk area primary school aims to coin in cash for good cause

The youngsters at a local primary school will be organising an event designed to help a charity which supports people affected by cancer.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 9:56 am
Laurieston Primary School, in School Road, will be holding a MacMillan fundraiser – set up by the school’s P7 class – on Friday, September 30 between 9.30am and 11am.

An event spokesperson said: “There will be stalls, tombola stands and cakes. Our posters have been distributed locally.”

Macmillan Cancer Support provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer.

