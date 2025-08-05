Falkirk area playgroup's plea for help after timber for outdoor play area stolen

A local playgroup is appealing for help after nearly £1000 of timber earmarked for its outdoor play area was stolen.

The wood belonging to Polmont Playgroup was taken from outside the group’s new premises in Redding Road, Brightons during the early hours of Monday morning.

Volunteers at the playgroup, which is a registered charity, had been planning to use the timber to complete an outdoor play area for youngsters to use ahead of its new term starting next week.

However, after the wood was stolen they have been left unable to do so – and now face a hefty bill to replace what was taken.

Polmont Playgroup, which has been running for 52 years, is asking for help after £1000 worth of wood planned for its outdoor play area has been stolen. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Lia Jarvis, treasurer of Polmont Playgroup, said it was “gut wrenching” to watch 90 minutes of CCTV footage of the wood being stolen. She said the CCTV has been handed to police, however the team of volunteers are keen to raise enough money to allow them to complete work in the outdoor space ahead of the opening dates.

They have set up a GoFundMe page in a bid to raise the cash to buy more wood. The fundraising page has so far raised £365 of the required £1000 in less than 24 hours.

A playhouse, which the playgroup had been in the process of building, is currently unfinished and unsafe for use.

Lia said: “We have a team of volunteers who have been working on the space and we really were hoping to have it built this week.

Lia Jarvis, treasurer at the playgroup, said the theft was "gut wrenching" for the charity's volunteers. (Pic: Scott Louden)

"What has happened is a major setback. There was about £1000 worth of timber which has been stolen. We’re a charity and we don’t have any spare cash to help us replace the wood.”

The wood was to be used to finish the playhouse as well as to build a sand pit and two mud kitchens.

Lia continued: “If we can get the money to finish the playhouse and make it safe that would be something.

"We need to try and complete it for the new term starting. We have open days on the 14th and 15th before we start on the 18th.”

Police Scotland confirmed they are investigating the theft. A spokesperson said: “Around 1pm on Monday, 4 August, 2025, officers received a report of a theft from a premises on Redding Road, Brightons. Enquiries are at an early stage.”

Polmont Playgroup had been running for 52 years in Polmont before moving to Brightons this summer.

The group found new premises after its previous home of the Greenbank Centre had initially been threatened with demolition before another community group looked at taking over the running of it from Falkirk Council.

The playgroup has now taken on its own building as a Community Asset Transfer from Falkirk Council, as the volunteers did not want to run the risk of the 52 year old playgroup disappearing.

Around 30 youngsters a day attend the playgroup, which will run on weekday mornings in the new term, and the community’s need and want for the playgroup is evident from its two-year waiting list.

Lia added: “We would love to provide an outdoor play area for the children of our community who attend Polmont Playgroup.”

In a bid to help meet ongoing costs with the new premises, the playgroup are planning to rent out their space to other community groups and organisations in the afternoons, evenings and at weekends. They are also hiring the space for kids’ birthday parties.

To donate to the GoFundMe page visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/replace-our-stolen-wood-for-our-playhouse