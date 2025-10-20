Falkirk area photographer's amazing image wins BBC Countryfile calendar competition

An amateur photographer has his son to thank for getting him out of bed to photograph the image that won the BBC’s Countryfile calendar competition.

John Rae, from Larbert, did heed his son’s call on the night in question and captured a stunning image of the well known Frandy Tree in Glendevon, in Perthshire, as the famous aurora borealis – aka the Northern Lights – filled the sky.

Every year since 1998, Countryfile opens its photographic competition to budding photographers – amateurs not professionals – across the UK to submit their best wildlife, landscape and nature shots.

Then 12 winning photos are then chosen to feature in the much-loved Countryfile Calendar for the following year, with proceeds for calendar sales going to BBC Children in Need.

John's amazing 'Aurora Arbor-ealis' photograph won the BBC Countryfile calendar competition (Picture: John Rae)

Over the last 27 years the calendar has raised over £33 million for the cause.

John, 64, entered his “Aurora Arbor-ealis” image and was selected by the public and the Countryfile judges as the cover photo for the 2026 calendar out of 17,000 entries from all over the UK. However, his name – which he shares with a professional photographer from Larbert – almost cost him his title, his prestigious place on the calendar and the £1500 prize money as the BBC carried out background checks.

"I got through to the last 250 entries,” said John. “Then when I was watching Countryfile I found my photograph was in the last 12 and would appear in the calendar.”

Then a panel of judges, including presenter John Craven, wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin and Dame Maggie Aderin-Pocock, chose John’s photograph as the overall winner which would adorn the front cover of the Countryfile 2025 calendar, as well as the inside.

John Rae took the photograph which will grace the front cover of Countryfile's 2026 calendar (Picture: Submitted)

Unfortunately – and almost unbelievably – in John’s moment of glory, an administrative situation developed which had the BBC thinking he was in fact a professional photographer.

Amazingly there is another John Rae from Larbert who is a professional photographer and John – the retired amateur photographer – had to prove to the BBC he was not his professional namesake.

"They asked for all my social media details,” he said. “I actually know John – his studio is at the bottom of the road where I stay."

Thankfully the BBC checks uncovered the truth and John’s win was confirmed when he appeared on last weekend’s Countryfile, talking to John Craven.

It was actually John’s son Steven who started the ball rolling for the big win when he convinced his dad to come out and photograph the night sky after receiving the heads up the Northern Lights was going to make an appearance in the night sky.

"It was about 11.30pm when he called saying he had an alert about the aurora borealis. I told him I was in bed, but I eventually decided to head out to Glendevon with him and we got some photographs – including the one of the Frandy Tree that won the competition."

John said he told his son he would split the prize money with him, but the £1500 must be spent on photographic equipment.

