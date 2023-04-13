Falkirk area MSP fights back against plans to block gender recognition reform
Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard is backing the decision to challenge the UK Government’s attempt to try and block the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill.
Earlier this year the UK Government made an order under Section 35 of the Scotland Act 1998 to block the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill from receiving Royal Assent.
The Scottish Bill sought to modify the UK Gender Recognition Act 2004 by requiring applicants for a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) to make a statutory
declaration they intend to live permanently in their acquired gender.
Mr Leonard said: “I welcome the decision to challenge the Conservative government's attack on democracy and the rights of trans people. The update to gender
recognition law that was passed overwhelmingly by MSPs in the Scottish Parliament would make life a little easier for one of the most persecuted minorities in society.
"It was both necessary and long overdue, and it must be allowed to stand."