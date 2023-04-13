Falkirk area MSP fights back against plans to block gender recognition reform

Earlier this year the UK Government made an order under Section 35 of the Scotland Act 1998 to block the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill from receiving Royal Assent.

The Scottish Bill sought to modify the UK Gender Recognition Act 2004 by requiring applicants for a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) to make a statutory

declaration they intend to live permanently in their acquired gender.

Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard is backing the fight to stop the UK Government blocking the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill

Mr Leonard said: “I welcome the decision to challenge the Conservative government's attack on democracy and the rights of trans people. The update to gender

recognition law that was passed overwhelmingly by MSPs in the Scottish Parliament would make life a little easier for one of the most persecuted minorities in society.

