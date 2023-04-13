News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Liam Payne teases boxing match with Tommy Fury
1 hour ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
1 hour ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
2 hours ago Warning issued as EastEnders star’s grandkids were nearly ‘kidnapped’
2 hours ago UK economy records zero growth in February - ONS
14 hours ago Harry Potter TV series announced - but will old cast return?

Falkirk area MSP fights back against plans to block gender recognition reform

Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard is backing the decision to challenge the UK Government’s attempt to try and block the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill.

By James Trimble
Published 13th Apr 2023, 08:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 08:32 BST

Earlier this year the UK Government made an order under Section 35 of the Scotland Act 1998 to block the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill from receiving Royal Assent.

The Scottish Bill sought to modify the UK Gender Recognition Act 2004 by requiring applicants for a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) to make a statutory

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

declaration they intend to live permanently in their acquired gender.

Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard is backing the fight to stop the UK Government blocking the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) BillCentral Scotland MSP Richard Leonard is backing the fight to stop the UK Government blocking the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill
Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard is backing the fight to stop the UK Government blocking the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill
Most Popular

Mr Leonard said: “I welcome the decision to challenge the Conservative government's attack on democracy and the rights of trans people. The update to gender

recognition law that was passed overwhelmingly by MSPs in the Scottish Parliament would make life a little easier for one of the most persecuted minorities in society.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was both necessary and long overdue, and it must be allowed to stand."

Related topics:Central ScotlandMSPFalkirkUK Government