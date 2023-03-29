Falkirk area MSP becomes first member of Scottish Parliament to gain Zero Hour Justice accreditation

In Holyrood this week, Mr Leonard hosted campaigners encouraging public and private sector employers who provide fair employment contracts to sign up for free accreditation.

In the last few years the number of people on zero hours in Scotland has gone up more than a third to 94,000 – with workers in hospitality, social care and retail most affected.

Mr Leonard said: “I was proud to become the first MSP to sign up as a Zero Hours Justice employer and I’m urging all MSPs from all parties to join me. We need to

Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard has become the first member of the Scottish Parliament to gain Zero Hour Justice accreditation

eradicate these exploitative contracts from workplaces and build a more sustainable economy based on good, secure and well-paid jobs.”

Chris Peace, director of Zero Hours Justice, said: “MSPs as employers who do not use zero hours are leading by example and we want more Scottish businesses and

