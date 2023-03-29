News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Bupa to close 85 dental care practices across UK
22 minutes ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
44 minutes ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
1 hour ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
2 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady

Falkirk area MSP becomes first member of Scottish Parliament to gain Zero Hour Justice accreditation

Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard is the first member of the Scottish Parliament to become an accredited Zero Hours Justice employer.

By James Trimble
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 09:42 BST

In Holyrood this week, Mr Leonard hosted campaigners encouraging public and private sector employers who provide fair employment contracts to sign up for free accreditation.

In the last few years the number of people on zero hours in Scotland has gone up more than a third to 94,000 – with workers in hospitality, social care and retail most affected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Leonard said: “I was proud to become the first MSP to sign up as a Zero Hours Justice employer and I’m urging all MSPs from all parties to join me. We need to

Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard has become the first member of the Scottish Parliament to gain Zero Hour Justice accreditation
Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard has become the first member of the Scottish Parliament to gain Zero Hour Justice accreditation
Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard has become the first member of the Scottish Parliament to gain Zero Hour Justice accreditation
Most Popular

eradicate these exploitative contracts from workplaces and build a more sustainable economy based on good, secure and well-paid jobs.”

Chris Peace, director of Zero Hours Justice, said: “MSPs as employers who do not use zero hours are leading by example and we want more Scottish businesses and

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

organisations to sign up.”

Scottish ParliamentMSPFalkirkCentral ScotlandHolyrood