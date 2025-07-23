Falkirk area MPs sing the praises of Sensory Centre as fun day raises £1900

Two local MPs attended the Forth Valley Sensory Centre’s summer garden party and were full of praise for the work it has done and continues to do for the community.

The event, which took place on Friday, July 18, raised more than £1900 to go towards supporting people with sensory loss across the Forth Valley area and allowed guests to come along and celebrate the Camelon-based centre’s vital work with the community and the people it supports.

The event included a range of fun activities, including a craft stall, a tombola, and a “sponge splat” game where staff bravely volunteered to get soaked.

One of the day’s highlights was a three metre tall dinosaur, named Bruce, who was there to meet and greet guests in the charity’s sensory garden.

Young Larbert lad Edison O'Brien, 7, joined local MPs to give Forth Valley Sensory Centre - and Bruce the dinosaur - the thumbs up (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Two of those guests, Alloa and Grangemouth MP Brian Leishman, and Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank could not say enough good things about the centre as they took the time to meet staff, volunteers and those who use the centre.

Mr Leishman said: “It was brilliant to pop in and meet people at this year’s summer garden party at Forth Valley Sensory Centre. The centre supports many of my constituents living with sensory loss and it was fantastic to hear about the vital support on offer, and how it helps people across Clackmannanshire and the wider Forth Valley. “Thanks go to all who made the day a success, the staff and volunteers who deliver activities every day as well as those who generously support this worthy cause. I wish everyone at Forth Valley Sensory Centre all the best in their continued good work, and I cannot wait to visit again to hear about the latest developments.” Mr Stainbank added: “It was a real pleasure to attend the summer garden party and speak to so many of the inspiring people involved with Forth Valley Sensory Centre. “The centre plays a vital role in our community, offering support, connection and joy to those living with sensory loss. I’m humbled to have the chance to hear about the fantastic work they do and will continue to champion organisations like Forth Valley Sensory Centre in the UK Parliament."

