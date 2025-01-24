Falkirk area litter team look for a clean sweep at Britain in Bloom final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Let’s Get Grangemouth Clean Glitter Team will be flying the flag – or should that be sweeping the broom – in the finals of this year’s Britain in Bloom competition.

Let’s Get Grangemouth Clean Glitter Team is one of three Scottish groups – alongside Aberdeen Communities Together and Growing Kirkcaldy – who have made it to the Royal Horticultural Society’s UK-wide final.

Part of environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful’s Climate and Nature Friendly Communities Network, the Glitter Team is one of only 45 groups from across the UK competing in the finals and the only Scottish group in the Large Town category.

Britain in Bloom judges will be visiting Grangemouth to see the team efforts first hand at some point between July 28 and August 15 and the awards ceremony has been set for October.

The Glitter Team have already enjoyed great success in the Scottish competition and have now moved forward to the finals of Britain in Bloom (Picture: Submitted)

The Glitter Team won the Large Town Award, the New Entrant Award, a Highly Commended certificate in the David Welch Memorial Award for Something Special – for flower beds and floral bike trail – and Gold certificate at the 2024 Beautiful Scotland awards.

The group, together with Falkirk Council, also won the Wright Sustainability Award for Zetland Park’s Rain Garden.

Juliette Camburn, senior community initiatives officer with Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I’m delighted to see Let’s Get Grangemouth Clean Glitter Team reach the Britain in Bloom finals and continue this wonderful period of success they are enjoying.

“I’d also like to congratulate our other Scottish finalists, commend them on their achievements and wish them the best of luck. All the groups in our network do so

much amazing work and these groups fully deserve to be recognised at UK level.

"We’re currently looking for sponsorship to help us continue to support the Network in 2025 and beyond so please get in touch with us to discuss how we can work together to support the groups keeping Scotland beautiful.”

The Glitter Team’s Phyllis McCaskill added: “Entering Beautiful Scotland 2024 was fabulous fun for the Glitter team. The support and encouragement from Keep

Scotland Beautiful was really wonderful, it helped us to go forward with confidence and gave our town such pride winning our awards.

“To be in the UK finals really is a dream come true for us and we wouldn’t be here without Keep Scotland Beautiful.”