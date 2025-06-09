Falkirk area LGBTIQ+ club joined by special guest at weekend pride event

By James Trimble
Published 9th Jun 2025, 16:24 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 16:24 BST

Grangemouth's LGBTIQ+ Breakfast Club celebration brought together community members for a day of “joy, solidarity and artistic expression” at the Kelpies and elsewhere.

Guests and club members gathered at the iconic equine sculptures from 10am on Saturday, June 7, for “Proud Corners” – a special day of “connection and celebration”.

The celebration continued in the club’s home base, Grangemouth Community Education Unit, in Abbots Road, with an afternoon poetry reading featuring award-nominated writer Amy Jo Philip, followed by a lively social gathering where community members celebrated together.

A Breakfast Club spokesperson said: “This was more than just a Pride event – it was a statement that our community thrives here in Falkirk district. From the Kelpies to Grangemouth, we showed that Pride belongs in every corner."

Award winning Elaine Moir joined the fun at the LGBTIQ+ Breakfast Club Proud Corners event (Picture: Submitted)

The event was honoured by the presence of Elaine Moir, a recent Proud Scotland Award winner and someone who has been heavily involved in campaigning for LGBTIQ+ rights and visibility across the Falkirk area and Edinburgh.

