Falkirk area leisure facility gets the nod to build indoor synthetic football pitch

A popular leisure facility will become even more so after it was given the go ahead to build an indoor football pitch to allow all-weather soccer action.

Galaxy Sports lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 30, which was subsequently validated on June 6, to construct an indoor sports facility and associated development at Little Kerse Leisure Ltd, Grange Road, Grangemouth.

Planning officers granted permission for the proposal to go ahead on September 24.

According to the online plans, the proposal will see the construction of a “modular tensile structure housing a synthetic turf football pitch” with associated changing facilities and general purpose rooms and offices.

The already popular facility at Little Kerse will soon include an indoor football pitch (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The documents stated: “These proposals are in response to an evident demand to enhanced facilities by providing indoor all weather options. The aim of the applicant is to build upon the services offered and maintain coaching and general use operations throughout the year and in particular during inclement weather periods.”