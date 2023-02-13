Falkirk area leisure centre's shower and toilet facilities out of action for four weeks
Swimming pool users will be unable to access poolside showers and toilets for the rest of this month and into March as refurbishment work is carried out at a local leisure centre.
By James Trimble
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 10:07am
A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Customers please be aware that on Monday, February 13 we will be starting refurbishment of the poolside showers and toilets at Grangemouth Sports Complex.
“This work will take approximately four weeks to complete. Access to shower and toilet facilities poolside will be limited during this time. Dryside facilities will be unaffected.”