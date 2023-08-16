News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk area job centres to offer a 'midlife MOT' package to older job seekers

Local job centres have teamed up with the Salvation Army to support older people and help them find suitable employment.
By James Trimble
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 11:03 BST

A special event will be taking place on Wednesday, August 23, to deliver these “midlife MOTs” to the people who need them most.

A DWP spokesperson said: “Locally we are working in collaboration with The Salvation Army New Futures Service to deliver our Mid-life MOT’s which are a package of

support to help older workers find and move into work.

The DWP is looking to help older jobseekers find suitable employment with its Midlife MOT package (Picture: John Devlin, National World)The DWP is looking to help older jobseekers find suitable employment with its Midlife MOT package (Picture: John Devlin, National World)
The DWP is looking to help older jobseekers find suitable employment with its Midlife MOT package (Picture: John Devlin, National World)
"We are hosting this event and those who wish to attend can be referred through a work coach.”

The upcoming midlife MOT event follows a successful jobs fair at the end of July at Forth Valley College Falkirk campus, where a wide variety of employer and partner organisations were in attendance.

A total of 104 job seekers turned up on the day and 11 gained employment.

"We are continuing to deliver Job Fairs across Forth Valley with events planned for September,” said the DWP spokesperson. “Unlocking the skills and abilities of job seekers, improves their employment prospects.

"Key to this is the individual specialist support from our team of work coaches, who ensure everyone gets the help they need, whether they are leaving education, are 50 Plus, or have a health condition.”

Job centres are also working in partnership with Falkirk Council to host an employer breakfast event on Thursday, August 24 in Grangemouth Municipal Chambers, in Bo’ness Road.

The event will provide information on the extensive range of services available through both DWP and Falkirk Council to help businesses to develop and grow.

Anyone interested in attending can visit the website for more information.

