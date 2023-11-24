Falkirk area housing association heralded in Holyrood for double awards success

Link has been praised in the Scottish Parliament for its recent success in the Chartered Institute of Housing’s Scotland Housing Awards 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The firm, which provides affordable housing and support services to people in the Falkirk area and throughout Scotland, earned the Organisation of the Year Award and

the Excellence in Communications Award for the way it engages with tenants, communities and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miles Briggs MSP, a member of Holyrood’s housing and planning committee, has submitted a parliamentary motion congratulating Link on its achievements.

Link staff have been praised in Holyrood for their recent award success (Picture: Submitted)

The motion stated: “The Parliament congratulates Link Group, one the largest providers of affordable housing and support services, winning two awards at the

recent Chartered Institute of Housing Awards 2023 event and understands these annual awards are presented in national recognition of the creativity, passion and

innovation of housing organisations and individuals across the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Parliament commends that, from over hundred nominations across 19 categories, the Link Group picked up two awards and believes this is a great achievement,

considering this is only the second year of its revamped Link communications team.

"Parliament wishes the Link Group continued success in the benefit that it brings to its staff, its tenants and the community it creates.”

Link Group chief executive Jon Turner said: “I am delighted Link’s vital and transformative work in supporting tenants and communities is receiving national recognition,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

not only from the housing sector, but also from politicians from across the political spectrum as well.