Falkirk area housing association heralded in Holyrood for double awards success
and live on Freeview channel 276
The firm, which provides affordable housing and support services to people in the Falkirk area and throughout Scotland, earned the Organisation of the Year Award and
the Excellence in Communications Award for the way it engages with tenants, communities and staff.
Miles Briggs MSP, a member of Holyrood’s housing and planning committee, has submitted a parliamentary motion congratulating Link on its achievements.
The motion stated: “The Parliament congratulates Link Group, one the largest providers of affordable housing and support services, winning two awards at the
recent Chartered Institute of Housing Awards 2023 event and understands these annual awards are presented in national recognition of the creativity, passion and
innovation of housing organisations and individuals across the sector.
"Parliament commends that, from over hundred nominations across 19 categories, the Link Group picked up two awards and believes this is a great achievement,
considering this is only the second year of its revamped Link communications team.
"Parliament wishes the Link Group continued success in the benefit that it brings to its staff, its tenants and the community it creates.”
Link Group chief executive Jon Turner said: “I am delighted Link’s vital and transformative work in supporting tenants and communities is receiving national recognition,
not only from the housing sector, but also from politicians from across the political spectrum as well.
"I want to acknowledge the fantastic dedication of our staff, who work tirelessly to improve lives and communities.”