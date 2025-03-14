Falkirk area hotel offering guests a chance to get a good night's sleep

A local hotel is offering a new initiative to help guests enjoy their best night’s sleep.

Launching on World Sleep Day today (Friday), the new Sleep Retreat Essential Spa Break for Two a the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa is tailored to ensure a quality night’s sleep.

It recognises the importance that switching off and relaxing has on overall health.

So-called sleep tourism has become one the industry’s most notable trends in recent years.

A new initiative to help guests sleep better at the Macdonald Inchyra. Pic: Contributed

To help guests unwind and achieve solid night’s sleep, Macdonald Hotels’ limited break, available only until May 31, includes an expertly tailored 25-minute ishga spa treatment per guest, full use of spa facilities, evening meal, luxury accommodation and a hearty breakfast.

The break will also provide access to the immersive sound treatment app from ishga – a Scottish seaweed skincare brand – which uses field recordings, traditional instruments and therapeutic sound techniques to aid relaxation and transport listeners to the Outer Hebrides.

Guests will then enjoy an in-room ‘wind down’ aromatherapy gift from ishga with lavender bath salts and body oil designed to support deep sleep and reduce stress. Derived from the Gaelic word for water, ishga harnesses the pure, clean waters of the Hebridean islands to create an organic skincare range like no other.

Complimentary chamomile tea will also be placed in each room as part of guests’ wind-down experience.

A spokesperson for Macdonald Hotels & Resorts said: “The theme for World Sleep Day 2025 is ‘make sleep health a priority’, and we couldn’t agree more. The benefits of a good night’s sleep can’t be underestimated, and we pride ourselves on guest comfort.

“Our partnership with ishga to launch our Sleep Retreat Breaks demonstrates how important it is to pause, relax and invest in your sleep health this spring.”