Falkirk area hotel looking to extend its restaurant despite closure announcement
Rui Lin, a well known owner of Chinese buffet businesses, lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on February 5 to construct an entrance porch extension to the existing restaurant at Beancross, West Beancross Farm, in Polmont.
The popular wedding venue’s restaurant closed last September.
At the time the owners stated: “We come bearing unfortunate news. It is with a heavy heart we announce the closure of our main restaurant for food from Monday, September 11.
"However, we want to assure you our bar will remain open.”