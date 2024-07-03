Falkirk area hotel hopes council will accommodate plans to extend premises

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular hotel is looking to extend its premises and is asking the local authority to check out its plans.

Glenskirlie Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on June 26, which was validated on Tuesday, July 2, looking for permission to extend Glenskirlie Castle, Kilsyth Road, Banknock.

According to the online planning documents, the proposal will be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than Sunday, September 1.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hotel was purchased by the Khungha family on September 5 last year after the original owners of the hotel went into administration.

Plans are afoot to extend the Glenskirlie Castle Hotel(Picture: Submitted)

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, included the acquisition of all assets including the castle, restaurant, facilities and grounds and saw all 32 members of staff transferring over to the new regime.

Glenskirlie Castle opened in 2007 – the first new castle built in Scotland in the 21st century – with 15 luxury bedrooms, a function suite with capacity for 126 guests

and extensive gardens and has gone on to become a popular wedding and events venue.

The property had been put on the market for £2.8 million in 2023.

Former owners, Skirlie Castle Limited, suffered financial problems stemming from the legacy of COVID and the well-documented problems affecting the hospitality sector, in particular soaring operational costs.

Khungha Investments, founded in 2017, also owns and operates the Castlecarey Hotel in Cumbernauld.