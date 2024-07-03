Falkirk area hotel hopes council will accommodate plans to extend premises
Glenskirlie Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on June 26, which was validated on Tuesday, July 2, looking for permission to extend Glenskirlie Castle, Kilsyth Road, Banknock.
According to the online planning documents, the proposal will be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than Sunday, September 1.
The hotel was purchased by the Khungha family on September 5 last year after the original owners of the hotel went into administration.
The deal, for an undisclosed sum, included the acquisition of all assets including the castle, restaurant, facilities and grounds and saw all 32 members of staff transferring over to the new regime.
Glenskirlie Castle opened in 2007 – the first new castle built in Scotland in the 21st century – with 15 luxury bedrooms, a function suite with capacity for 126 guests
and extensive gardens and has gone on to become a popular wedding and events venue.
The property had been put on the market for £2.8 million in 2023.
Former owners, Skirlie Castle Limited, suffered financial problems stemming from the legacy of COVID and the well-documented problems affecting the hospitality sector, in particular soaring operational costs.
Khungha Investments, founded in 2017, also owns and operates the Castlecarey Hotel in Cumbernauld.
At the time of the takeover, managing director Ranjit Singh said: “We are delighted to have acquired the assets and business of Skirlie Castle Limited and very much look forward to ‘business as usual’.”
