Falkirk area historic railway now able to steam ahead with refurbishment works
Scottish Railway Preservation Society lodged an application with Falkirk Council on April 24 to make alterations to a listed building and structure – including application of paint and fitting a replacement water tank – at Bo’ness Railway Station, Union Street, Bo’ness.
Planning officers granted permission on Friday, June 6.
According to the online planning documents, the application relates to a historic steam railway in Bo’ness Town Centre Conservation Area.
"The site comprises a group of unlisted and Category ‘A’ listed buildings and structures including the former Haymarket Train Shed, signal box and gantry, footbridge, goods office, goods yard, water tank and lamp standards.
"These re-erected structures were imported from various sites across Scotland, commencing in 1979. This application relates to the painting of the buffet building to match the adjacent Wormit building and the replacement of the upper section of the water tank.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.