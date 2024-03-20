Falkirk area high school pays tribute to teacher who sadly died at the weekend

A well respected and long- serving PE teacher died suddenly at the weekend leaving his family, friends, colleagues and pupils devastated.
By James Trimble
Published 20th Mar 2024, 16:48 GMT
Ian Fergus, who was nearing retirement, taught for years at Braes High School – and before that Woodlands High – and was a well known figure locally, heavily involved in juvenile football and basketball.

Head teacher Iain Livinstone said: “Ian Fergus was a respected colleague to many across the authority. As well as staff, our young people and families are very saddened by this news, given their respect and appreciation for Ian’s teaching, coaching and commitment to them.

“One of Braes High School’s longest-serving teachers, he cared about our school, helped it grow and helped develop our school motto ‘Build Respect and Earn Success’.

Ian Fergus was a PE teacher at Braes High School for many years and one of the school's longest serving employees (Picture: Submitted)Ian Fergus was a PE teacher at Braes High School for many years and one of the school's longest serving employees (Picture: Submitted)
"A selfless and dedicated teacher, he made such a positive difference to the education and lives of so many young people, over so many years. He will be very much missed in our school community and beyond.”

