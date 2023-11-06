Falkirk area health centres looking to inject a touch of solar energy into their operations
NHS Forth Valley is looking for permission from Falkirk Council to install solar panels at a number of its health centres in the area.
Certificate of lawful use applications have been lodged for three NHS Forth Valley facilities – Bo’ness Hospital in Richmond Terrace, Airth Health Clinic in Miller Place and Camelon Health Centre in Baird Street.
All locations are looking for the go ahead to install PV systems from Versatile Renewable Solutions and the proposals will be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.