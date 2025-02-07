Falkirk area groups win big from Lottery funding

Charities and groups across the district are in the money thanks to Lottery grants.

Ten groups have received funding and are part of 549 projects across Scotland sharing in over £23 million from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Sums being handed out locally vary from just over £1700 to almost £194,000 with the cash being used in projects which will improve the lives of people in our communities.

The largest sum – £193,850 – goes to the Cyrenians who will use the funding to provide one to one support to people living with suicidal ideation who reside in Falkirk. Participants will gain strategies to “manage negative thoughts and behaviours and undertake activities to reduce social isolation” with 100 people to benefit over three years.

Cycling Without Age will receive nearly £20,000 for its work in Falkirk. Pic: Scott Louden

Carl Storah, service manager at the Cyrenians Falkirk Outreach, said: “Recent reports show an increase in suicide rates across Scotland raising concerns at a national and local level. Thanks to the funding we will be able to extend our hugely successful Keep in Touch pilot over the next three years for people in the Falkirk area.

“This is a unique service that offers prompt community-based support that helps prevent suicide and promotes mental well-being. It is specifically designed to bridge the time between Primary Care referral into specialist Secondary Care support. We are hugely grateful to The National Lottery for their multi-year support for this life-saving service.”

Funding of £192,269 will go to the four Citizens Advice Bureaux working in Forth Valley, alog with Forth Valley Sensory Centre. This group will use the funding to establish a new advice and representation service for people living with a hearing or sight impairment who are resident in the Forth Valley.

The Ettrick Dochart Community Group will use its grant of £20,000 to run batch cookery classes in Hallglen to address challenges from the cost-of-living crisis.

Polmont Together received over £5000 towards its community events, such as this festive spectacular. Pic: Michael Gillen

A grant of £19,970 will help The Braveheart Association employ a volunteer coordinator for one year.

Cycling Without Age Scotland receives £19,965 to fund the salary of an existing coordinator who manages the volunteers at the Kelpies in Falkirk where they provide cycling opportunities for older people.

And it’s good news for the people in Larbert and Stenhousemuir as the KLSB Community Group will use their £10,100 award to host their annual free winter fayre event including stalls, entertainment, Christmas lights and children's activities.

Carronshore Heritage Forum will use funding of £8000 to deliver events for their community over two years.

The Polmont Together group will use its £5100 to run family events and carry out gardening activities in the village.

A group which runs the positivitea cafe will use funding of £4,839 to run a warm space and community café over one year.

Last but not least, the Nifty Fifties have received £1773 which will pay for the rent of a hall in Banknock where they run social and recreational activities, and it will also pay public liability insurance for one year.

Announcing the funding, Kate Still, Scotland chair, The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We are so proud to be able to support local groups make a real and lasting difference and help address the challenges their communities face.

“It’s all made possible by National Lottery players and we’re excited to see the outcomes of all of the funded projects across Forth Valley in the months ahead.”