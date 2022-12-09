Falkirk area groups' hard work recognised by national environmental charity

More than 180 groups from 26 local authority areas were recognised with certificates and awards at the 2022 Beautiful Scotland and It’s Your Neighbourhood annual seminar and celebration whick took place on Thursday.

Two Grangemouth organisations were among those receiving honours – Lets Get Grangemouth Clean, aka the Glitter Team, got an “advancing” certificate, while

Friends of Inchyra Park earn a “thriving” certificate.

The Glitter Team, aka Let's Get Grangemouth Clean, were one of the groups receiving a certificate from KSB

Denny’s Communtity Green Initiative received an “outstanding” certificate for its ongoing clean-up and enhancement of the green spaces in its area.

Juliette Camburn, Community Projects Officer with Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We’re delighted to once again be celebrating the brilliant work of groups across Scotland who are doing so much to make their community a better place.

“Every It’s Your Neighbourhood entrant has made a lasting contribution to their area through their efforts and it’s great to see such a high number taking part this year.

“I’d like to congratulate and thank each and every group, alongside the 26 volunteer assessors we work with who give up their time, support, expertise and guidance, for all they do to make their community a cleaner, greener and more sustainable place for people and nature.”

It’s Your Neighbourhood is Keep Scotland Beautiful’s community environmental improvement initiative which is managed in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS). It runs alongside Beautiful Scotland but is non-competitive and is based on the three pillars of community participation, environmental responsibility and gardening achievement.

Pak Ling Wan, Community Programme Manager of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), said: “We’re delighted that so many groups in Scotland are taking part in It’s Your Neighbourhood and achieving so much for their local communities. It’s encouraging how groups have fully embraced the initiative, showing that, they can improve people’s well being and benefit our natural environment through gardening.”

A full list of all entrants and their achievements can be found at It's Your Neighbourhood | Keep Scotland Beautiful.