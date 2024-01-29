News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk area garden centre gets green light for EV charging facility despite flood risks

Gridserve Sustainable Energy Ltd lodged an application on December 7 last year to install a substation and associated works to facilitate the creation of an electric charging hub at Klondyke Garden Centre, Burnside Nursery, Polmont.
By James Trimble
Published 29th Jan 2024, 08:54 GMT
Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission on Friday, January 26.

According to the online planning documents, the Gridserve has carried out a flood risk assessment.

The report stated: “The site is indicated to be a flood risk from surface water and fluvial sources. The EV parking bays are located outside of the flood risk zones for surface water and fluvial sources, however, the substation is mapped at high risk of fluvial flooding.

The plans proposes to create the EV charging facility on land near Klondyke Garden Centre (Picture: Scott Louden)The plans proposes to create the EV charging facility on land near Klondyke Garden Centre (Picture: Scott Louden)
The plans proposes to create the EV charging facility on land near Klondyke Garden Centre (Picture: Scott Louden)

"The primary source of flood risk to the site is from the Polmont Burn which flows in a northern direction along the western boundary of the site. The proposals would not result in a change in use of the site and can be developed in a manner that would not increase flood risk to others.”

