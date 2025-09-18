Falkirk area football team's social club looks for nod to sell booze

By James Trimble
Published 18th Sep 2025, 08:13 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 09:13 BST
A local football team’s social club is looking to sell alcohol on the premises and have gone to the local authority to make sure everything is above board.

Dunipace FC lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Friday, September 12, which was subsequently validated on Monday, September 15, looking for a Sextion 50 Planning Certificate for the Dunipace Junior Social Club, in Town House Street, Denny.

A Section 50 planning certificate, under the Licensing (Scotland) Act 2005, is a document required when applying for a premises licence to sell alcohol, confirming the planning status of the premises for the proposed licensed use.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It serves to demonstrate that either planning permission has been granted for the development of the premises or that no planning permission is required for the intended use.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

People apply for this certificate from their local authority to show compliance with planning legislation before the Licensing Board can grant the premises licence.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.

Related topics:FalkirkFalkirk Council
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice