Falkirk area football team's social club look for nod to sell booze

A local football team’s social club is looking to sell alcohol on the premises and have gone to the local authority to make sure everything is above board.

Dunipace FC lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Friday, September 12, which was subsequently validated on Monday, September 15, looking for a Sextion 50 Planning Certificate for the Dunipace Junior Social Club, in Town House Street, Denny.

A Section 50 planning certificate, under the Licensing (Scotland) Act 2005, is a document required when applying for a premises licence to sell alcohol, confirming the planning status of the premises for the proposed licensed use.

It serves to demonstrate that either planning permission has been granted for the development of the premises or that no planning permission is required for the intended use.

People apply for this certificate from their local authority to show compliance with planning legislation before the Licensing Board can grant the premises licence.

