Falkirk area firefighters hose down cars to free up cash for good cause
Taking place from 11am to 3pm at Larbert Fire Station on Sunday, September 28, the event will see firefighters scrubbing while members of Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company keep motorists entertained with a medley of musical theatre hits.
Money raised on the day will be helping both Big Bad Wolf and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's Family Support Trust.
Based in Falkirk, Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company gives youngsters aged eight to 18 the chance to be part of annual musical theatre productions, while developing their talents and confidence.
A Big Bad Wolf spokesperson said: "We are delighted firefighters have chosen us as one of their charities to support and hope as many people as possible can come along on Sunday to have their car washed for two great causes."