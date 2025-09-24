Falkirk area firefighters hose down cars to free up cash for good cause

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel will be getting the chamois out this weekend to wash some cars to help their charity and the talented young performers of a local theatre company.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place from 11am to 3pm at Larbert Fire Station on Sunday, September 28, the event will see firefighters scrubbing while members of Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company keep motorists entertained with a medley of musical theatre hits.

Money raised on the day will be helping both Big Bad Wolf and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's Family Support Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based in Falkirk, Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company gives youngsters aged eight to 18 the chance to be part of annual musical theatre productions, while developing their talents and confidence.

The firefighters of Larbert Fire Station will be on hand to scrub some motors this weekend (Picture: Michael Gillen)

A Big Bad Wolf spokesperson said: "We are delighted firefighters have chosen us as one of their charities to support and hope as many people as possible can come along on Sunday to have their car washed for two great causes."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers