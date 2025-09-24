Falkirk area firefighters hose down cars to free up cash for good cause

By James Trimble
Published 24th Sep 2025, 15:47 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 15:47 BST
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel will be getting the chamois out this weekend to wash some cars to help their charity and the talented young performers of a local theatre company.

Taking place from 11am to 3pm at Larbert Fire Station on Sunday, September 28, the event will see firefighters scrubbing while members of Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company keep motorists entertained with a medley of musical theatre hits.

Money raised on the day will be helping both Big Bad Wolf and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's Family Support Trust.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Based in Falkirk, Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company gives youngsters aged eight to 18 the chance to be part of annual musical theatre productions, while developing their talents and confidence.

The firefighters of Larbert Fire Station will be on hand to scrub some motors this weekend (Picture: Michael Gillen)placeholder image
The firefighters of Larbert Fire Station will be on hand to scrub some motors this weekend (Picture: Michael Gillen)

A Big Bad Wolf spokesperson said: "We are delighted firefighters have chosen us as one of their charities to support and hope as many people as possible can come along on Sunday to have their car washed for two great causes."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers

Related topics:Scottish Fire and Rescue ServiceFalkirkMoney
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice