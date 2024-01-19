Falkirk area farmers reminded heating help is available as temperatures dip

Agricultural charity RSABI is reminding farmers its Help for Heating grants are now available for those struggling to keep their homes warm this winter.

As temperatures drop as low as – 13°C in parts of Scotland, the RSABI wants farmers who are struggling with the elements and heating costs to take advantage of the support scheme, which offers payments starting at £300 and is simple and quick to apply for.

Many farming and crofting people live in homes which are typically older, with property types which can be difficult to insulate properly and costly to heat, particularly

challenging when the temperatures start to fall.

Financial assistance is available to farmers struggling to heat their homes as temperatures continue to drop (Picture: Ian Rutherford, National World)

RSABI welfare manager Chris McVey said: “Our Help for Heating grants are available to farmers, crofters and others working in, or retired from, agriculture who are

struggling with the rising costs of heating bills.

“Grants starting at £300 are available to those who are finding it difficult to afford essentials like food and clothing and meet our simple assessment criteria. Our team

are on hand to take you through the straightforward application process and can advise on other ways we might be able to help too, as well as highlighting

organisations which can give additional support, such as providing energy efficiency advice for your home.

“In cases where finances have become really difficult, we can quickly arrange a pre-paid debit card to pay for grocery shopping and we can also arrange purchases

where household goods break down and people are struggling to pay for replacement items.”