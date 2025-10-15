Falkirk area driving instructor helps put the brakes on 20mph sign confusion

A driving instructor has got to the bottom of the 20mph signs which she and her students have been obeying as other motorists honk their horns in frustration behind them.

Gail Nimmo said the signs, which are located in the Grangemouth area around Beancross Road, Bo’ness Road and Earls Gate Roundabout, have led to confusion for her, driving students and other motorists, who sometimes hit their horns as the learners trundle along at 20mph.

Gail said: “As instructors and students we have to obey the road signs that are in front of us. This has led to people getting very frustrated and has sometimes caused tailbacks. From a teaching point of view the signs don't make sense.

"There are no speed limit signs saying where the road goes back up to 30mph. I run the group chat for driving instructors in Falkirk and there was so much confusion.

“Can you imagine sitting a driving test with such poorly placed signs?”

Gail got in touch with the council and, after a few wrong turns, found someone to steer her in the right direction.

"I was told the signs were just temporary,” she said. “They explained the council never actually put the signs up – the contractors carrying out road improvement works in the area had put them up so their HGVs would not cause noise pollution or disturbance during the evening.

"The signs were supposed to be taken down every morning.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Resurfacing works have been taking place overnight at the M9 Junction 5 Cadgers Brae Roundabout over the past couple of weeks. To allow these works to proceed safely, traffic is being diverted along Beancross Road.

"Up until last week, traffic was also being diverted along Bo’ness Road but this is no longer being used as a diversion route for HGVs. As part of these diversions, the 7.5 ton environmental weight limits on these routes have been temporarily revoked.

"To reduce the impact on residents, ‘advisory’ 20mph signs were introduced during the night-time diversions. These signs should be removed during the day.

“We have raised the matter with the contractor to reinforce the correct signs must be used and put up/taken down each night.”

