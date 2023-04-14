If the answer is yes, then this competition could be for you. Applications are now open for the dog job of a lifetime: to be the Canine Critic for 2023, travelling the UK reviewing dog-friendly holidays.

Now in its sixth year, the annual Canine Critics competition returns for 2023 and it’s only getting tougher, with tens of thousands of entries vying to be top dog. This year, there is a whopping £11,000 worth of cottage breaks up for grabs.

The judges for 2023 include Aneisha and Jack, founders of innovative pet food brand Scrumbles; Darcy and Darla, the 2022 Canine Critics; and Battersea’s Head of Canine Behaviour and star of ITV’s Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, Ali Taylor.

Canine Critics for 2022 were Darcy and Darla

Ali said: “I’m delighted to be invited back on the Canine Critics judging panel for another year with Canine Cottages. At Battersea, we are proud to be there for every dog and cat, taking them in and caring for them regardless of their age, breed or medical condition and without judgement. It is great to see that Canine Cottages is similarly dedicated to welcoming all dogs, no matter what breed, to their dog-friendly cottages. I’m looking forward to seeing the Canine Critics applicants for 2023 and helping to select some lucky dogs to help to review these dog-friendly holidays around the UK.”

Whilst in 2022, the competition crowned just one winner - a lovable duo called Darcy and Darla - this year there are more chances to win, with two runners-up and five randomly selected pups also receiving prizes. The grand prize winner will receive £4000 worth of holidays and a prize bundle. The other winners will each take away £1000 towards a cottage break. That's a total of £11,000 worth of dream holidays up for grabs. As well as this, the winning Canine Critic will be championed across the Canine Cottages website and appear regularly on their social media channels.

Head of customer marketing for Canine Cottages, Emma Crowe, says: “We’re excited to announce the launch of Canine Critics for its sixth year. We always look forward to digging our paws into all the fabulous entries showcasing amazing dogs around the UK.

“Choosing the winner from thousands of entries is a tough job. That’s why we have a pack of experts on our judging panel, each looking for something different in our applicants. This year, we’re not just choosing one top dog, but also two runners-up who will be wagging their tails with pride, and five randomly selected winners who will be howling with happiness.

“Good luck to all the applicants; we can't wait to hear all about your pups and their incredible stories.”