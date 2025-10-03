Falkirk area community police attend 'drop-in' to listen to residents' concerns
Residents will be able to chat to local police officers to raise any concerns – everything from anti-social behaviour to speeding motorists to drug dealing – they may have in their community.
People are invited to attend a “drop-in” event at Carronshore Community Centre, in Main Street, from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, October 14 to meet Carronshore and Airth community police officers.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Feel free to visit the officers and discuss or report local issues occurring in the area.”