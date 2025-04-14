Falkirk area community hospital moves ahead with extension plans

By James Trimble
Published 14th Apr 2025, 12:52 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 12:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A community hospital in the Falkirk area is about to get a little larger after local authority planners gave the thumbs up to plans to extend the building.

NHS Forth Valley estates and capital planning department lodged an application with Falkirk Council on January 30 looking for permission to extend the hospital building at Falkirk Community Hospital, in Majors Loan, Falkirk.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Friday, April 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the online planning documents the application seeks to construct a single storey flat roofed extension to the principal elevation of the building.

Plans to extend the hospital were lodged with Falkirk Council earlier this year (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Plans to extend the hospital were lodged with Falkirk Council earlier this year (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Plans to extend the hospital were lodged with Falkirk Council earlier this year (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

While there were no objections to the proposed works, there were comments around noise emitting from a receptor to the western side of the existing building.

This led to a request that a retaining wall, or other sound barrier, be installed as part of the current proposal in order to reduce noise impacts.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:FalkirkFalkirk CouncilNHS Forth Valley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice