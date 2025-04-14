Falkirk area community hospital moves ahead with extension plans
NHS Forth Valley estates and capital planning department lodged an application with Falkirk Council on January 30 looking for permission to extend the hospital building at Falkirk Community Hospital, in Majors Loan, Falkirk.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Friday, April 11.
According to the online planning documents the application seeks to construct a single storey flat roofed extension to the principal elevation of the building.
While there were no objections to the proposed works, there were comments around noise emitting from a receptor to the western side of the existing building.
This led to a request that a retaining wall, or other sound barrier, be installed as part of the current proposal in order to reduce noise impacts.
