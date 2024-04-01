Falkirk area community groups and projects share in over £670,000 of funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Almost 9600 eligible votes were cast by residents living across Falkirk Council's nine wards to ensure 36 out of the 50 projects secured a share of £670,012 – valuable funding that will benefit the communities in which they live.

The grants awarded cover a huge range of initiatives, with 20 groups securing place-based capital grants ranging from £6192 to £74,861, and 16 securing small grants of up to £5000 each.

Now in its fourth round, Community Choices is Falkirk Council and Falkirk Health & Social Care Partnership’s participatory budgeting programme, offering local people a democratic way to have a direct say in how public money is invested in community-led projects.

Newtown Park Association trustees Robert Snedden and George Sansom celebrate the charity's success bid for funding(Picture: Submitted)

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “Once again, local people have voted for projects that they feel will make a real difference not just to their neighbourhood but also to the lives of those who live within their community.

"Every group, organisation and club that put forward a project, whether successful or not, provides invaluable services to residents and plays a hugely important role within the communities in with they operate.

"Thank you to everyone who put forward a project and to those who voted, and huge congratulations to those who secured a grant."

Bo’ness-based Newtown Park Association (NPA) was just one of the successful groups.

The charity’s home support voted to help it secure a place-based capital bid of £28,431 which will allow the association to kick start a project that will benefit scores of boys, girls and adult football teams who regularly use Newtown Park, including the Scottish Cerebral Palsy national squad.

NPA will now be able to install modern, inclusive, and accessible toilets facilities, promoting the park into the top division by making it an even more welcoming place for all members of the community.

Robert Snedden, NPA chairperson, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who voted for our project. It really goes to show just how much the park means to people. Once installed, the toilets will enhance the overall experience for everyone who visits the park and help empower individuals with disabilities and mobility challenges to participate fully in the activities that are offered at the park seven days a week.”

Another success story was the Awakening Family Festival.

Taking place in June, it is Scotland’s only music festival aimed at people with disabilities and it will be returning to Callendar Park thanks to a £5000 grant from Community Choices.

Organised by the Falkirk-branch of ENABLE Scotland, every aspect of the festival is accessible.

Maureen Kilgour, branch treasurer and event organiser, said: “We really are thrilled people voted for our project. It’s a huge undertaking to organise an outdoor festival and there are significant costs. This award is essential as it will help us put on yet another fantastic day for festival goers and performers.”