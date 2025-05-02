Falkirk area community group nominated for Proud Scotland Award
The LGBTIQ+ Breakfast Club is now in the running for a prestigious Proud Scotland Award.
The club, which meets twice a month in the Community Education Unit, in Abbots Road, Grangemouth, is a community group offering a safe space to meet, socialise, and build connections.
It was recently named in the 2025 awards, which take place at the Raddison Blue Hotel in Glasgow on Saturday, May 31.
The awards celebrate organisations which have a meaningful impact in support of the LGBTIQ+ community.
