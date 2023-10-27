News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Falkirk area community centre secures £40,000 to resurface car park

A local community centre has pursued and secured £40,000 of funding to enable it to create a fit-for-purpose car park for years to come.
By James Trimble
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bowhouse Community Association has been looking to land a significant amount of Community Choices cash for Grangemouth’s Bowhouse Community Centre for most of 2023 and announced this week work was now able to begin on a new project.

An association spokesperson said: “We are proud to announce work will start on Monday, October 30 on the Bowhouse Community Centre car park and see it completely resurfaced in a week’s time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The £40,000 investment is hugely significant in securing the long term future of the centre. We would like to thank the community who helped deliver the majority of this funding through the public vote, as this will make a huge difference to centre users.

"As a committee, having the public's support is really appreciated.”

Visit the Bowhouse Community Centre website for more information.

Related topics:FalkirkGrangemouth