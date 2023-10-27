Falkirk area community centre secures £40,000 to resurface car park
Bowhouse Community Association has been looking to land a significant amount of Community Choices cash for Grangemouth’s Bowhouse Community Centre for most of 2023 and announced this week work was now able to begin on a new project.
An association spokesperson said: “We are proud to announce work will start on Monday, October 30 on the Bowhouse Community Centre car park and see it completely resurfaced in a week’s time.
"The £40,000 investment is hugely significant in securing the long term future of the centre. We would like to thank the community who helped deliver the majority of this funding through the public vote, as this will make a huge difference to centre users.
"As a committee, having the public's support is really appreciated.”
Visit the Bowhouse Community Centre website for more information.