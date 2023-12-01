Falkirk area community cafe gets early Christmas present of over £7200 of Lottery funding
Throughout the year Avonbridge Community Association (ACA), run by local volunteers who manage the Avonbridge Community Centre, organise a wide range of community activities for all ages, including the Munch and Brunch Cafe.
Starting life in October-2021 to give older and vulnerable people aplace to enjoy some company after isolating throughout the pandemic, the cafe now provides
affordable home-cooked meals every Wednesday lunchtime.
ACA treasurer Dave Cameron said: "Every community needs somewhere for people to get together and socialise over a bite to eat, but unfortunately this rural village is just too small for a commercial concern to pay its way.
"Heartfelt thanks to the National Lottery players who have helped keep this café going for our older residents. The recent grant of £7,268 from The National Lottery Community Fund supports the café for a further 12-months and allows us to lay on a terrific Christmas lunch for the local over 60s.
One regular customer said: “My nana goes to the cafe at the hall every Wednesday and absolutely loves it – it helps her to get out of the house and socialise a bit more.
"I go with her when my working schedule allows it and the community there is amazing, everyone is so kind to each other and it is a great thing to attend."
Another regular Munch Bruncher added: “We have a poor bus service so for some this is the highlight of their week. It keeps people in touch with what is going on
locally and provides a very nice meal at very reasonable prices."
National Lottery Community Fund Scotland chairperson Kate Still said: “National Lottery funding can make amazing things happen in local communities across the
country. This project delivered by Avonbridge Community Association, is a great example of community activity in action, showing just what can be achieved not only
during the Festive season, but all year round, when people come together for a common cause or to help others.
“National Lottery players can be proud to know that the money they raise is helping to support this vital work which is making a real difference to so many.”