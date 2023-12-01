Falkirk area community cafe gets early Christmas present of over £7200 of Lottery funding

National Lottery funding totalling over £7200 will allow a community cafe to continue to provide its vital mission for another year and serve up some Christmas treats for customers.

Throughout the year Avonbridge Community Association (ACA), run by local volunteers who manage the Avonbridge Community Centre, organise a wide range of community activities for all ages, including the Munch and Brunch Cafe.

Starting life in October-2021 to give older and vulnerable people aplace to enjoy some company after isolating throughout the pandemic, the cafe now provides

affordable home-cooked meals every Wednesday lunchtime.

ACA treasurer Dave Cameron said: "Every community needs somewhere for people to get together and socialise over a bite to eat, but unfortunately this rural village is just too small for a commercial concern to pay its way.

"Heartfelt thanks to the National Lottery players who have helped keep this café going for our older residents. The recent grant of £7,268 from The National Lottery Community Fund supports the café for a further 12-months and allows us to lay on a terrific Christmas lunch for the local over 60s.

One regular customer said: “My nana goes to the cafe at the hall every Wednesday and absolutely loves it – it helps her to get out of the house and socialise a bit more.

"I go with her when my working schedule allows it and the community there is amazing, everyone is so kind to each other and it is a great thing to attend."

Another regular Munch Bruncher added: “We have a poor bus service so for some this is the highlight of their week. It keeps people in touch with what is going on

locally and provides a very nice meal at very reasonable prices."

National Lottery Community Fund Scotland chairperson Kate Still said: “National Lottery funding can make amazing things happen in local communities across the

country. This project delivered by Avonbridge Community Association, is a great example of community activity in action, showing just what can be achieved not only

during the Festive season, but all year round, when people come together for a common cause or to help others.