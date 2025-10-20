Falkirk area church looked for council's blessing to create accessible entrance
A local church required the local authority’s permission to make alterations in order to make an entrance more accessible at the premises.
Vestry Of Christ Church lodged a listed building consent application with Falkirk Council on May 22 looking to make internal and external alterations to Christ Church, in Kerse Lane, Falkirk, in order to create an accessible entrance way.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Friday, October 17.
