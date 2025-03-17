Falkirk area cheerleading squad secure new studio ahead of world championships in Florida
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Friday, March 14.
Elite Evolution Cheer and Dance is a community interest company (CIC) which offers both competitive and recreational classes to children aged three and over.
Coach Vikki Hogg has been involved in cheerleading from a young age and was a member of Falkirk Fusion before moving into coaching.
Members Elite Evolution Dance and Cheer’s eight to 12 years age group will be heading to Florida in a few weeks to take part in All Star World event.
Vikki said: “We couldn’t believe it when we got invited to compete in the championships in America – these are like the Olympics of cheerleading and of the highest standard.”