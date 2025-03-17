Falkirk area cheerleading squad secure new studio ahead of world championships in Florida

By James Trimble
Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:12 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 11:28 BST
Elite Evolution Cheer and Dance lodged an application with Falkirk Council on November 20 last year to change the use of the premises at 12 Castings Court, Castings Road, Falkirk from a Class 5 general industrial unit to form a Class 11 cheerleading, dance and gymnastics studio.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Friday, March 14.

Elite Evolution Cheer and Dance is a community interest company (CIC) which offers both competitive and recreational classes to children aged three and over.

Coach Vikki Hogg has been involved in cheerleading from a young age and was a member of Falkirk Fusion before moving into coaching.

Elite Evolution cheerleaders will soon have a new studio after plans were approved. Pic: Michael Gillenplaceholder image
Elite Evolution cheerleaders will soon have a new studio after plans were approved. Pic: Michael Gillen

Members Elite Evolution Dance and Cheer’s eight to 12 years age group will be heading to Florida in a few weeks to take part in All Star World event.

Vikki said: “We couldn’t believe it when we got invited to compete in the championships in America – these are like the Olympics of cheerleading and of the highest standard.”

