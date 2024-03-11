Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The accolades put them in the Top 20 care homes in Scotland.

Both Thorntree Mews in Falkirk’s Arnothill Mews, and Blackfaulds House Nursing Home, outside Avonbridge, have made the list.

There are 991 homes in Scotland with the top 20 receiving an award from the UK’s leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

Thorntree Mews was named in the top 20 of Scottish care homes. Pic: National World

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

There are nearly 17,000 care homes in the UK caring for around half a million people. Over 12,000 of these care homes support older people aged 65 and over, with around half of these older people paying for their own care. The rest care for people with learning disabilities and mental health issues and are largely funded by their local authorities.

People are living longer, and with 19 per cent of the total population in the UK aged 65 years or older, which equates to 11 million people, demand for care homes is set to grow.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “We now have over 300,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk, which means we can give a really good insight into the kind of care and facilities offered by thousands of care homes all over the UK. Our reviews show the standard of a care home’s facilities and the quality of their care and support, staff, activities and nutrition as well as if the care home is good value for money.

“Choosing a care home can be overwhelming and very time consuming for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards which are given to the highest rated homes will help to simplify the search.”