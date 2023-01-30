Falkirk area care home staff raise funds to allow alpaca to pop in to see residents

Annie the alpaca makes herself at home at William Simpsons

Residents at the facility in Plean always enjoy welcoming visitors to the care home – usually family and friends. However, this month they got to meet Annie from the Alpaca Trekking Centre, in Thornhill, Stirling.

Regularly enjoying animal therapy sessions both within and outwith the care home, residents get to meet two delightful dogs, Reuben, a knee-sized Cavalier Spaniel,

and Jackson, a giant Bernese Mountain Dog, almost every week and then there are horse-care sessions with local Equi-Power RDA stables and the so-called “Creature Teacher” comes along every now an then with her reptiles and snakes.

Annie the alpaca was a big hit with staff and residents at William Simpsons Care Home

Annie was a first for the home though and everyone, staff and residents, loved having her as she wandered into every lounge and bounced into bedrooms.

Zoe Nolan, CEO at William Simpsons, said: “Alpacas are naturally curious animals and Annie was no exception as she popped her head

through every doorway, meeting residents and spreading smiles wherever she went.

"While Therapet services are provided free of charge through Canine Concern Scotland, many of the other animal related activities residents enjoy are paid for by the

Everyone loved their visit from Annie the alpaca

fundraising efforts of staff members.

"All of the home-baking and hamper-making that goes on throughout the year and the special sponsored events which staff undertake contribute towards the cost of these animal extras which residents so enjoy.”

William Simpsons is a registered Scottish charity, providing care and support for adults of all ages who are living with a mental health diagnosis and the home is looking for people to help them in their fundraising endeavours to allow them to keep providing special visits and trips for residents.