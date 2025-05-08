Falkirk area care home residents join local community for 'early' VE Day celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents of a Falkirk area care home joined family, friends and members of the local community to get an early start of the 80th anniversary VE Day celebrations.

The actual milestone falls on Thursday, May 8 – but the early birds at Airthrey Care Home in Airth held their very own VE Day street party on Monday, May 5.

Paying poignant tribute to anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, the afternoon was a time for people of all ages to share memories and take part in traditional games.

Airthrey Care Home, operated by Meallmore Ltd, were supported throughout the day by Airth Primary School, Airth PTA and Airth Parish Community Council, with local residents generously donating tables and chairs to help transform the area into a festive gathering that would not have looked out of place in the 1940s.

There was a real sense of nostalgia and community spirit at Monday's street party (Picture: Submitted)

Children and adults enjoyed classic wartime-era games, including hopscotch and skipping – and even axe throwing – while live music and karaoke provided an upbeat soundtrack to festivities throughout the day.

Guests were invited to bring their own picnic-style food and drink, while the Airthrey team offered a barbecue in exchange for a small monetary donation to the Royal British Legion and coined in over £200 on the day.

One of the most moving parts of the day was a special tent which contained WWII memorabilia, including photographs, personal stories from prisoners of war, and treasured artefacts that sparked many conversations and memories among guests of all ages who entered.

Michelle Ruiz-Beltran, Airthrey Care Home manager, said: “It was truly a brilliant day. Seeing our residents, their families, and the community come together in remembrance and celebration was incredibly special.

"Events like these bring history to life and create bonds that cross generations. With the sun shining and spirits high, the event not only honoured the legacy of VE Day but also highlighted the strength of community spirit in Airth.

“We had a fantastic turnout and lots of fun – huge thanks to everyone who came along and all those who helped make the event so special.”

