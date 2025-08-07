Falkirk area businesses hope to taste success at Food Awards Scotland final
Organised by Oceanic Awards, the event has been a celebration of Scotland’s top culinary hotspots for over a decade, shining a spotlight on the dedication, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit of restaurant owners and teams across the country.
This year sees Longcroft’s Mango The Restaurant in the running for Restaurant of the Year, while Denny’s Campania Pizza and Grangemouth’s Hub Cafe Takeaway are up for the Takeaway of the Year title.
The final takes place on Monday, August 25 at the Doubletree by Hilton in Glasgow.
Irfan Younis, Food Awards Scotland spokesperson, said: “This year’s finalists have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customers.
“These finalists reflect the resilience and creativity of the entrepreneurs, employees and managers who are always ensure the best possible experience for their customers.
“We would like to congratulate all of our finalists.”
