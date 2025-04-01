Falkirk area 'boot camp' firm reach regional finals of UK StartUp Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bonnybridge-based business The Startup Bootcamp has been named a finalist in the Scottish final of this year’s UK StartUp Awards.

Launched to recognise the booming start-up scene across the UK, the awards recognise a sector which has which has accelerated over the last few years, with 846,000 new businesses founded in the UK in 2024 alone.

Startup Bootcamp, founded in 2024 by Steven Valenti, Natalie Velenti and John Wells, is one of over 750 businesses shortlisted for this year’s UK StartUp Awards. It provides personalised innovation through wellbeing programs for young and ambitions Scottish businesses.

The business has been nominated for the Business for Good StartUp of the Year Award in Scotland.

The Startup Bootcamp founders Steven Valenti and Natalie Valenti - along with John Wells, who is not pictured - are in the regional finals of UK StartUp Awards (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Co-founder Steven said: “Our team are so excited to reach the regional final so soon on our own journey. Scotland has a proud heritage of innovation and discovery across many sectors from healthcare to world class technology.

"Our business will support that eco-system through our novel programs that combine strategy with the crucial edge of wellbeing and natural therapy. Stress and mental health related challenges take a huge toll on small and medium size businesses and we are here to help them.

"Our mission is to help Scots innovate smarter, faster and healthier. We can’t wait for the regional final in Edinburgh this June”

Supported nationally by Airwallex, Ideas Fest, Join Talent and V Rum, the awards celebrate the achievements of the amazing individuals who have turned an idea

into an opportunity and taken the risk to launch a new product or service.

Winners from each region will then be invited to the first UK final taking place at Ideas Fest – the Glastonbury for Business festival – in Hertfordshire in September.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, creator of the UK Start Up Awards, said: “New businesses are the driving force behind any thriving economy, generating employment,

pioneering innovation, and contributing to prosperity across the UK.

"This year’s finalists embody the very best of entrepreneurial spirit – spotting opportunities and, through dedication, skill, and resilience, turning them into thriving ventures that are making a tangible difference in their industries.

“More importantly, all the winners will go on to represent their region at the 2025 UK National StartUp Awards final later this year.”

