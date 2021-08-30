Falkirk area boasts one of the busiest B roads in UK

A road in the Falkirk is one of the most popular routes to use in the UK for drivers who like to avoid motorways.

By James Trimble
Monday, 30th August 2021, 8:55 am
Updated Monday, 30th August 2021, 8:55 am

The B902 Carron Road in Bainsford is sitting at number right in the top ten busiest B roads in the UK according to a new guide by motoring experts at LeaseCar.uk, who compiled a top 20 list of B-roads and minor roads among car drivers where people may have used their sat nav or electronic mapping so they can dodge the motorway.

Read More

Read More
Magical new shop in Falkirk to 'potter' around in

A LeaseCar.uk spokesman said: “There are numerous reasons why motorists might want to avoid the motorway. Sometimes it can be a nervousness of using large multi-lane roads or maybe drivers wanting to opt for a more scenic journey or simply just wanting a different route to travel.

The B902 Carron Road in Bainsford is one of the most popular B roads in the UK

“This guide shows some of the busiest B-roads and minor roads across the UK network which are popular with drivers.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V