Falkirk area boasts one of the busiest B roads in UK

The B902 Carron Road in Bainsford is sitting at number right in the top ten busiest B roads in the UK according to a new guide by motoring experts at LeaseCar.uk, who compiled a top 20 list of B-roads and minor roads among car drivers where people may have used their sat nav or electronic mapping so they can dodge the motorway.

A LeaseCar.uk spokesman said: “There are numerous reasons why motorists might want to avoid the motorway. Sometimes it can be a nervousness of using large multi-lane roads or maybe drivers wanting to opt for a more scenic journey or simply just wanting a different route to travel.

“This guide shows some of the busiest B-roads and minor roads across the UK network which are popular with drivers.”

