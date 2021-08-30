Falkirk area boasts one of the busiest B roads in UK
A road in the Falkirk is one of the most popular routes to use in the UK for drivers who like to avoid motorways.
The B902 Carron Road in Bainsford is sitting at number right in the top ten busiest B roads in the UK according to a new guide by motoring experts at LeaseCar.uk, who compiled a top 20 list of B-roads and minor roads among car drivers where people may have used their sat nav or electronic mapping so they can dodge the motorway.
A LeaseCar.uk spokesman said: “There are numerous reasons why motorists might want to avoid the motorway. Sometimes it can be a nervousness of using large multi-lane roads or maybe drivers wanting to opt for a more scenic journey or simply just wanting a different route to travel.
“This guide shows some of the busiest B-roads and minor roads across the UK network which are popular with drivers.”