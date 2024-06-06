Falkirk area art teacher wins national award for crafting youngsters' entrepreneurial skills

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An art and design teacher and Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) school coordinator has earned herself the coveted title of Scotland's Most Enterprising Educator 2024.

Organised by Young Enterprise Scotland, the awards – part of the Festival of Enterprise held at Hampden Park last month – recognise the outstanding contributions of educators in helping young people develop an enterprising mindset.

Mhairi McAinsh, of Larbert High School, was selected for her involvement in the planning, delivery, and evaluation of enterprise education, which has significantly benefited pupils by helping them develop the skills and mindset needed to make the most of everyday opportunities and challenges.

By integrating enterprise education into the curriculum, Miss McAinsh has inspired numerous young people, helping them develop essential entrepreneurial skills and a spirit of innovation.

Larbert High School art teacher Mhairi McAinsh with her Scotland's Most Enterprising Educator 2024 award(Picture: Submitted)

A key highlight of Miss McAinsh's approach has been the collaboration with the local community and business sector. These partnerships have provided students with invaluable real-world experiences, enhancing their learning and preparing them for future careers while strengthening community's ties to the school.

She said: “It was a wonderful surprise to hear my name read out. I just couldn’t believe it! It really does mean the world to me as I am absolutely passionate about partnership working and interdisciplinary learning to showcase the superb calibre of work created of our young people.

"This award is much more than just what I do. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all of our pupils, my fantastic colleagues across all of our different faculties within Larbert High, and our ever growing list of community partners and local employers.

"Together, we are creating new opportunities for our young people to thrive in an ever-changing world."

Martyn Shields, acting deputy rector at Larbert High School, added: “Miss McAinsh’s commitment to enterprise education has transformed our school's approach to learning and community involvement.

"Her efforts have had a profound impact on our pupils' futures, and we are incredibly proud of her achievements."