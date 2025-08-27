Falkirk area apprentice hairdresser, 17, makes Wella TrendVision Xposure competition final

An apprentice hairdresser is hoping for success on a national level.

Eden Leadbetter has been named as one of 12 finalists from across the UK in the prestigious Wella TrendVision Xposure competition.

The 17-year-old from Maddiston is working as an apprentice at the Dimensions Group salon in Bo’ness.

Elaine Risk, co-owner of the North Street salon, said: “Eden has only been hairdressing for a year and has not only managed to be qualified at level two, she has now been picked as a finalist in the Wella TrendVision Xposure competition.

Apprentice hairdresser Eden Leadbetter (17) is a finalist in the Wella Trendvision Xposure competition. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"She will be one of 12 finalists going to London and representing our wee town and salon.

"This is an amazing achievement and we will all be going to London to support Eden. We are totally over the moon for her.

"We’re extremely proud of her. She’s done so well.”

The TrendVision Award, hosted by Wella Professionals, is one of the most respected contests in the hair industry. The awards shine a light on the craft, passion and creativity found in salons across the UK.

The team at Dimensions have also submitted a digital entry and are one of four in the finals for that competition. Pictured Caitlin Winters; Elaine Risk, co-owner and Eden Leadbetter. Not pictured Stephanie Jackson, co-owner.

The Xposure competition is part of the TrendVision Award and showcases some of the greatest student hairdressing talent.

Eden has been named a finalist in the Creative Colour category for those showcasing the creative use of colour and its placement to create a visible hair colour maintaining hair quality and condition.

But it’s not just Eden who is in the running for an award at the UK and Ireland final, which takes place at the Natural History Museum in London on October 6.

The Dimensions Group salon are also in the running for a Digital Award category at the awards.

Eden, who is from Maddiston and works in the Bo'ness salon, will be heading to London in October for the final of the prestigious competition. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The team’s online entry is one of four to be shortlisted for the final and will be shown on the big screen at the awards ceremony before the winner is announced.

Elaine said the team had just decided to have some fun creating a digital entry and were surprised to have been shortlisted.

They are all looking forward to London and are just delighted to have made the final.