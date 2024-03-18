Falkirk area Aldi stores helped donate 78,000 meals to those who needed them most

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Working in partnership with the surplus food and household products redistributor Company Shop Group, the supermarket helped people and families who were struggling stopped an estimated 33 tonnes of food from going to waste.

Also involved in the process is Community Shop, an award-winning social enterprise that supports 9000 members and their families in some of the UK’s most deprived communities, by offering access to discounted products and reinvesting the revenue raised into its community kitchens and hubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In just one year, the partnership has supported over 2800 people through its community hub development programmes, which provide individuals and communities with the tools they need to live well and the skills to get them back into work.

Falkirk area Aldi stores have helped the company provide food donations throughout the country(Piicture: Michael Gillen, National World)

It has also enabled more than 2100 people to attend cooking lessons at the community kitchen’s cook clubs, where they can learn how to prepare nutritious family meals on a budget.

Aldi’s support for Community Shop’s Christmas lunches last year also saw 1800 members come together for its biggest-ever Christmas celebration, with ingredients for the festive three-course meals provided by the supermarket.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “It’s incredible to look back at the results we’ve achieved from just one year with Company Shop Group – from saving tonnes of food from going to waste to supporting thousands of families in need. We are committed to making good quality food accessible to everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After all, it’s a right, not a privilege. We’re very excited to see what lies ahead for the partnership as we get closer to our new goal of reducing food waste in our own operations by 90 per cent before 2030.”