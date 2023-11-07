Falkirk area air cadets thank groups who made high flying summer mission possible

Youngsters from three local air cadet squadrons have thanked the organisations who helped them fund a historic mission down south.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cash from the Bainsford War Memorial Association (BWMA) and Grangemouth Rotary Club enabled 50 cadets and staff from Falkirk, Denny and Grangemouth to visit a host of historic sites in London, Lincolnshire and Kent this summer to commemorate the 1940 Battle of Britain and the world famous Dambusters raid of 1943.

BWMA, through Adelphi, the famous whisky distiller, made possible the sale of a limited run of 100 bottles of whisky, commemorating the 10 th Anniversary this year of the RAF Grangemouth Spitfire Memorial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the bottles were sold and the proceeds helped pay for the cadets’ trip of a lifetime, which saw the youngsters cover around 1000 total miles by coach – visiting the Dambusters Memorial, Dover Castle, the Fighter Command Memorial, the Imperial War Museum Duxford, the Houses of Parliament, the Bomber Command Memorial and many other sites of great interest.

Bainsford War Memorial Association secretary Robert Bissett said the organisation was more than happy to help fund the cadets' summer trip (Picture: Mark Ferguson, National World)

The cadets also took the time to lay a wreath on the grave in Kent of Flight Lieutenant Freddie Rushmer of 603 (City of Edinburgh) Squadron, who was shot down and killed in the Battle of Britain.

Now back at their respective home HQs, the cadets are preparing to give a full presentation to the major sponsors who made the trip possible – Bainsford War Memorial Association and Grangemouth Rotary Club – before taking the informative package out to primary and secondary schools in the Falkirk area.

Provost Robert Bissett, honorary president of the ATC 470 Squadron and secretary of BWMA, said: “I remember my time in the ATC and the trips to the camps during the summer. I will never forget the camaraderie that developed and the skills that were learned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These cadets, like me will never forget the experience. Bainsford War Memorial Association were delighted to be able to play a small part in ensuring the cadets were able to go on the trip.”

Iain Mitchell, president of Grangemouth Rotary Club, added: “We were pleased to support the cadets’ adventure, helping them to learn essential British history and