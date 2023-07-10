Falkirk area air cadets prepare for the future by learning about Britain's high flying past

The cadets, ranging in age from 12 to 18, from 1333 (Grangemouth Spitfire) Squadron, 470 (Falkirk) Squadron and 867 (Denny) Squadron, travelled down south last month to gain first hand experience of the important role the RAF played during the Second World War to secure freedom for the Allied countries.

The date of the event followed the 10th anniversary of the inauguration of the RAF Grangemouth Spitfire Memorial, for which a special whisky was commissioned to raise funds for the trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After several months of fundraising – and a sizeable donation from The Rotary Club of Grangemouth – the mission got the green light.

The Falkirk area air cadets gave an excellent account of themselves during their trip down south (Picture: Submitted)

An Air Cadets spokesperson said: “We had been working up the idea of running a Battle of Britain 1940/Dambusters 80th Anniversary commemoration, to Lincolnshire, Kent, and London, for a few months.

"The purpose of the trip was to teach essential Royal Air Force, UK and world history to our young people in an experiential way and to help them with team-building skills.

"We had some exclusive events arranged along the way and a meeting with senior RAF officers as part of their development, a visit to the House of Commons and some fun-things too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The cadets’ conduct and appearance were immaculate throughout and many observers in London and elsewhere complimented them. The kids all loved it and it will

have provided them with many happy and purposeful memories for the rest of their lives.

“They are now writing up a diary of their experiences which will be sent out to every school in the Falkirk Council area.”

The RAF-themed adventure saw the youngsters to Lincolnshire’s RAF Cranwell to visit the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, the Dambusters Memorial, and the International Bomber Command Centre, then onto Kent to visit Dover Castle, the Fighter Command Memorial at Capel-le-Ferne, the RAF Hawkinge Museum, Staplehurst Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony in conjunction with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the RAF Hornchurch Museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the London leg of the trip the cadets got to visit the Battle of Britain Memorial, the House of Commons, Buckingham Palace, the Bomber Command Memorial, and