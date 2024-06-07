Falkirk apprentice picks up top UK award for his work with Scottish Water

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young apprentice has clinched both Scottish and UK top awards for his innovative work.

Zak Mooney, an apprentice at Scottish Water’s Falkirk site, had double success for his work and presentation on using the natural flow of water to generate electricity.

After less than a year in his job, the 22-year-old presented at the Pipeline Industries Guild Professional Development Network Competition where he was up against people with far greater experience.

He first won the Scottish award before achieving the double at the UK-wide event in Coventry.

Zak Mooney, Scottish Water apprentice, who has won top awards. Pic: Contributed

Addressing an audience of over 100 industry experts, Zac described how a turbine installed on a critical clean water main at Carron Valve Chamber will provide nearly 20 per cent of the energy needs for the nearby Dalderse Waste Water Treatment Works.

The innovative project, which is being developed by Scottish Water Horizons, Scottish Water’s commercial subsidiary, is set to be one of the first in Europe where a clean water supply powers a waste water site.

Zac said: “I am thankful to have been given the opportunity to showcase my hydropower learnings so early in my Scottish Water career.

“We are committed to becoming a net zero organization by 2040, and Scottish Water Horizons is delivering many projects in line with this goal. My work has a strong focus on the environment which is something I am very passionate about.”

John Lenehan, Scottish Water Horizons project manager and Zac’s mentor, said: “Zac distinguished himself by using a prop on stage – a small pressure reducing valve to demonstrate the power-generating potential in our pipes and flows. His winning presentation attracted significant interest from attendees, who were impressed by the carbon reduction and cost saving aspects.

“Zac has had a busy first nine months with us but has taken all these new experiences which come from a Scottish Water apprenticeship in his stride and has done brilliantly.”

The publicly owned utility has 175 apprentices across the business with Zac’s achievements in the Horizons Hydropower Team highlighting the varied nature of opportunities available through its apprenticeship programmes.

