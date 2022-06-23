Falkirk and West Lothian property prices continue to rise

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in Falkirk grow by 19.5 per cent over the last year. In West Lothian that figure was 12 per cent. The average Falkirk house price in April was £162,195, Land Registry figures show – a 1.4 per cent increase on March. While the average house price in West Lothian was £196,887, up one per cent. Over the month, the picture was different to that across Scotland, where prices increased by three per cent, but Falkirk was above the 1.1 per cent rise for the UK.